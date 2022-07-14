DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 18,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,637,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -107.87 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

