Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $152,435.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00099239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,438,535 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

