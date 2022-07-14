Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ironSource (NYSE:IS) Target Price to $5.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.14.

IS stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

