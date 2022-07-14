Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Target Price to $133.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.72. 2,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,283. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

