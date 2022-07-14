Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.22) price target on the stock.

DOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 410 ($4.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.65) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 360 ($4.28).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,414.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.23. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.