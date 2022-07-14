Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €62.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($60.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOSSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 30,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

