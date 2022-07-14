Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 735

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 875 ($10.41) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 971.25 ($11.55).

Shares of JDW traded down GBX 37.50 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 540 ($6.42). 510,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,056. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 540 ($6.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,194 ($14.20). The company has a market cap of £695.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 696.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 789.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

