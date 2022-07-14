Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $121.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

