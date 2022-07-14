Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 329,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,434,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

