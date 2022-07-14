Day & Ennis LLC Takes $212,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.48. 269,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

