Day & Ennis LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $112.59. 1,404,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18.

