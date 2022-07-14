Day & Ennis LLC Sells 10,017 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000.

VLUE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.60. 727,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

