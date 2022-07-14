Day & Ennis LLC Purchases Shares of 6,023 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.43. 4,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,866. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.28.

