Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 1,078,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

