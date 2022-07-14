Day & Ennis LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.43. 74,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

