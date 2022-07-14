Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $45,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.33. 78,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

