Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $494.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,403. The company has a market cap of $463.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

