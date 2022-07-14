Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.72. 7,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

