Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 14,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

