Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.24.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $112.87. 48,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

