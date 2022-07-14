Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,556 shares during the quarter. Oatly Group accounts for 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.09.

Shares of OTLY stock traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 80,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.78 and its 200-day moving average is 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.56. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 20.36.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

