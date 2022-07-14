Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

