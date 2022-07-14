Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Up 2.8%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 9,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,289,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Dana’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dana by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 319,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

