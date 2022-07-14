Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sph Reit (SPHEF)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.