Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) to “Outperform”

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEFGet Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

