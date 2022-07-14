Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

