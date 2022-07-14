D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.69. 188,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

