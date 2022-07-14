CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.