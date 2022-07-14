Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a market cap of $849.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

