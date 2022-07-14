CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 132,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,634. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

