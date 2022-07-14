CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $97.59

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.59, but opened at $91.45. CVR Partners shares last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 125 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $971.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $7,592,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.