CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $43.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

