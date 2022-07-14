Critical Review: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegiant Travel and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel 0 4 7 0 2.64 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus price target of $200.90, suggesting a potential upside of 76.34%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel $1.71 billion 1.21 $151.85 million $7.82 14.57 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.22 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Allegiant Travel has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, indicating that its share price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel 7.11% 7.66% 2.31% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52%

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, a customer convenience fee, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

