Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.49). Approximately 210,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.46).
The firm has a market capitalization of £28.68 million and a PE ratio of 820.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04.
About Creightons (LON:CRL)
Featured Stories
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.