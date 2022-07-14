Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.49). Approximately 210,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.68 million and a PE ratio of 820.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

