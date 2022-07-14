Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 26.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Crane by 1,289.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Crane by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Crane by 216.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 159.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,385. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.