Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €71.00 to €60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Covestro traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 73573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($62.00) to €58.50 ($58.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($56.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($43.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($72.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

