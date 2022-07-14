Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.52 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $25.52 million and $1.70 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00097311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

