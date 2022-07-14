Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Trimmed by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 9.9% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $14.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.73. The stock had a trading volume of 98,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $224.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.20.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

