Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 17,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 415,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

CLB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,499,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 323,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $713.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

