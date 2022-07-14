Contentos (COS) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (COS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,288.91 or 0.99986908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,103,227,913 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Contentos

