ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.17.

COP stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. 380,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

