Computacenter (LON:CCC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,080 ($36.63) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

CCC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.20) to GBX 2,900 ($34.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

CCC stock traded down GBX 105.46 ($1.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,342.54 ($27.86). 166,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,430.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,650.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1,454.99. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($26.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,098 ($36.85).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

