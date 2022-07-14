Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 7.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 39,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,660,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

COMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

