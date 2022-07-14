Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, an increase of 1,304.2% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 610,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,145. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

