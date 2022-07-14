Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 1,009,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

