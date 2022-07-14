Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 492,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,819,666. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

