Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, an increase of 301.1% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CBAN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,284. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

