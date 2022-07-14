CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.67. 28,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,109. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

