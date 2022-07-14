CKW Financial Group Takes $31,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $244.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.43 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.