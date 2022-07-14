Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 219,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

