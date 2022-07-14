Citigroup Trims BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Target Price to $10.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRCC. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

BRC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 6,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

