Citigroup Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABB. Barclays cut their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.37.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $26.59 on Monday. ABB has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth $758,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ABB by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABB by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in ABB by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 91,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.